Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as C$11.45 and last traded at C$11.44, with a volume of 1047239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.69%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

