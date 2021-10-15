ENI’s (E) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on E. Citigroup boosted their price target on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 187,091.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 548,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

