Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $173.78 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

