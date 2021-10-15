Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $199,369,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 32.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after acquiring an additional 878,469 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

