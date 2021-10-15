Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 3,690 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHAL opened at $712.04 on Friday. AMERCO has a one year low of $345.19 and a one year high of $712.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $660.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

