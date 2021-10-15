Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

