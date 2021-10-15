Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 64,890 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,890 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 77.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,548. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

