Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,270 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE FR opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.