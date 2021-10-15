Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Up 280.2% in September

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a growth of 280.2% from the September 15th total of 39,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.