Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.
Entegris has raised its dividend payment by 357.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.
NASDAQ ENTG opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
