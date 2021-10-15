Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th.

Entegris has raised its dividend payment by 357.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

