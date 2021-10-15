EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 345.7% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EnWave stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. EnWave has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

