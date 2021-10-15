EOS Force Hits 24-Hour Volume of $295,312.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and approximately $295,312.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EOS Force

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

