EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,610,997. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $610.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $611.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

