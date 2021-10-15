EpiK Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $22.31 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $22.31 million and approximately $404,799.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00071107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00109835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00071056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,497.53 or 1.00189419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.15 or 0.06207343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

