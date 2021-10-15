Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $19.62 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,933 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $19,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 18,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $756,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.24.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. 15,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $114.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.