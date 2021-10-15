Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $27.78 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 192,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 28.3% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $62.80. 245,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,208,986. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $265.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

