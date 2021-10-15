Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,344,224 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344,224 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.25% of Equitable worth $31,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.84. 9,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,989. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

