Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and approximately $722,149.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00108402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,521.89 or 0.99066637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.32 or 0.06158181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.