Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $144,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15,007.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,148 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 132.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 56.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,710,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,273,000 after purchasing an additional 975,050 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. increased their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

EQH opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

