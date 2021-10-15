Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Warner Music Group Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

WMG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,307,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.