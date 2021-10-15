Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73. Erasca has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.49). On average, analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

