Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ERO. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.20.

TSE:ERO opened at C$24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$17.24 and a 52-week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

