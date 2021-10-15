Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESPR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,600,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,897,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.14. 832,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,532. The firm has a market cap of $258.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

