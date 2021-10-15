Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Esports Entertainment Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.34% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

