Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.31.

EPRT opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

