Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). Euronav reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

EURN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 132,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

