Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 32,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,508,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

EURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Euronav by 269.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 994,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at $9,003,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Euronav by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 635,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

