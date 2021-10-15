Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Shares Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

EVOJU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,707. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.