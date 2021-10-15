Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EVH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

