Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Up 226.5% in September

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, an increase of 226.5% from the September 15th total of 237,600 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,428. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.34.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
