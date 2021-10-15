Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Up 226.5% in September

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,800 shares, an increase of 226.5% from the September 15th total of 237,600 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,428. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.34.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNMP. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.