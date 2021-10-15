Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of EXN stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Excellon Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.64% of Excellon Resources worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

