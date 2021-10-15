Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $279.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

