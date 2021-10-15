Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR opened at $183.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $194.67. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 86.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.