F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,557 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $88,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $139,435,000 after purchasing an additional 58,102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $203.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.77. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,401 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

