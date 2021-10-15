Family Management Corp Has $624,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Family Management Corp increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 165.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,897. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $349.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

