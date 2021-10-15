Family Management Corp Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Family Management Corp bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 949,610 shares of company stock worth $282,134,873. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.45.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.66. The company has a market cap of $100.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.89. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

