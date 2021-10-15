Family Management Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Family Management Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,693 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,381 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.