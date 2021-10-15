Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Up 5.1%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $37.10. Approximately 6,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,824,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,574 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

