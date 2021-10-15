Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will report $10.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.67 million to $11.03 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $10.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $52.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.93 million to $53.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.62 million, with estimates ranging from $53.36 million to $59.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%.

FPI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 334,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

