Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

FAST stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.