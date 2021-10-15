FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. FAT Brands has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Research analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.54%.

In other FAT Brands news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $324,097.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.