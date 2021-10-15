Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,313,000 after acquiring an additional 463,924 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FATE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. 17,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,060. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

