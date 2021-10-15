Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSS. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of FSS opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

