FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.86. FedNat has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). The company had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedNat will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in FedNat during the second quarter worth $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in FedNat during the second quarter worth $45,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FedNat during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedNat during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

