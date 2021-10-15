Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) vs. Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Critical Comparison

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.27 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Pretium Resources $617.59 million 3.37 -$38.44 million $0.95 11.66

Pretium Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -14.39% -15.29% -4.01% Pretium Resources -3.17% 17.44% 11.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ferroglobe and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Ferroglobe on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

