Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 128,433 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 1.6% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.82% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $721,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FIS traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.73. 61,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,797. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 869.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.33 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

