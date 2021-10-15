Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

IETC stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,726 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.

