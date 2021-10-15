Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.98 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

OEF traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $204.54. 4,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,310. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $149.08 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

