Financial Partners Group Inc Has $18.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797,852 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,692 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $75.44. 7,245,786 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60.

