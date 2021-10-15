Financial Partners Group Inc Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1,191.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises 1.2% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.00.

NYSE:KSU traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 221.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

